A different league

Andy Robertson of Liverpool Photo: VCG

RELATED ARTICLES: Liverpool bag 18th successive win

When Liverpool win the English Premier League this season, which they surely must do after grinding out another win against West Ham United last Monday night, it will mark the first time in 30 years they have been crowned the champions of England.It will also be the 19th time. This is not a rags to riches story the same way that Leicester City did in their remarkable 2015-16 title win against the odds. Last season Liverpool only lost one game, to eventual champions Manchester City.While Pep Guardiola's side have faltered over the course of this season, they won last year's Premier League with a total of 99 points. The season before that they became the first English team to break the 100-point mark.That feat saw England join Spain and Italy as leagues that witnessed their first 100-point seasons during the last decade.Liverpool, who have only dropped two points this season with their draw away at Manchester United, could ensure England sets a new bar with a second 100-point season.They could also become the quickest team to win the Premier League title, needing only 12 more points, four wins, which could come as soon as March 21 with the visit of Crystal Palace to Anfield.There is no reason to doubt that they will have to wait any longer as Jurgen Klopp's Reds side have been on a remarkable run of form.Liverpool went the whole of 2019 unbeaten in the Premier League - also lifting the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.Those 37 Premier League games from 2019 have been added to by an undefeated run of eight league games in 2020.They have an unbeaten season in their sights, something which has not happened in England since Arsenal's Invincibles in 2004 and only once before with the mighty Preston North End back in 1888-89 season.Such dominance is becoming more ­commonplace.Unbeaten seasons have occurred in Italy, Portugal, Scotland and seven other European leagues over the last decade. Not that any of this will diminish the joy on Merseyside if and when it happens.Liverpool will become only the seventh club to win the Premier League trophy since the competition was introduced in 1992-93.Blackburn Rovers and the aforementioned Leicester City have won it once each in that time - and even the Foxes, who at least are still in the top flight, would not expect to add another title to their trophy cabinet at any point soon.Champions elect Liverpool on the other hand are one of the biggest teams in England, indeed they are one of the biggest in world football.The impending Premier League crown will only cement their place at the top table. Normal service is being resumed.Football was not used to be this way. It seems unimaginable now as Liverpool sit awaiting a season where they should set many records, even after the high bar that Manchester City have set under Guardiola, but there was a time when newly promoted teams not only challenged for league titles but sometimes even won them.Brian Clough's Nottingham Forest were the last team to do so in England back when the top flight was still called the Football League ­Division One.The City Ground welcomed England's great and good in the 1977-78 season and finished the campaign looking down on them all.That title, which remains the club's one and only, came off the back of a 25-match unbeaten run and while they remain one-time champions of England, Clough took them to back to back European Cup triumphs.The feat was all the more remarkable because of the fact that Forest had only finished third in the Second Division the previous season, thereby dampening expectations as the worst ranked of the clubs to come up.Propelling a team from a provincial town to the continental elite is why Clough was able to talk of is experience of a football messiah in the city. "The River Trent is lovely," Clough said, "I know because I have walked on it for 18 years."It was a similar story of success in Ipswich ­under Alf Ramsay, the man who would take ­England to their one and only World Cup success in 1966.Ramsay had been in charge at Portman Road for seven years by the time he led them to the First Division in 1962 and he had taken them from the Third Division South along the way.As well as winning the title at his first attempt, a feat which he had matched in his playing days with Tottenham Hotspur a decade earlier, Ramsay would go on to win the Jules Rimet trophy first time round too in 1966 after leaving for the England role in 1963.His top flight debutants with Ipswich won that title ahead of Burnley by three points, back in the days when it was two points for a win, with Spurs another point behind.Like at Forest, the club has never won another since and both sides languish in The Championship, with dreams of a return to the top flight ahead of a return of silverware.It was 30 full years between Ipswich Town and the previous team before them to become English champions as a newly promoted side.Everton were the team to do that in the 1931-32 season in no small part to one of the game's first superstars: William "Dixie" Dean.The striker scored 44 goals in the club's 42 league games that season, which, while not a patch on his 60 league goals in the 1927-28 season, was key to the Toffees cheering on a title win. They finished one win ahead of Arsenal to win their fourth league title.It was across the city where newly promoted Liverpool won their second First Division title in 1906, the season after they had won the Second Division. They would have to wait another 16 years for their third before adding a fourth the following season.How today's Anfield faithful would like to see back to back titles again.