China witnesses orderly resumption of work and production

Staff members work at a workshop of Sanden Huayu Automotive Air-Conditioning Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 27, 2020. Sanden Huayu has orderly resumed work and production on the premise of ensuring the safety amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.Photo:Xinhua

A staff member works at a workshop of Sanden Huayu Automotive Air-Conditioning Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, east China, Feb. 27, 2020. Sanden Huayu has orderly resumed work and production on the premise of ensuring the safety amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.Photo:Xinhua

Migrant workers line up to board a chartered airplane of Xiamen Airlines at Guyuan Liupanshan Airport in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 27, 2020. First batch of 142 migrant workers from Guyuan City to Fujian Province arrived Thursday by chartered flight.Photo:Xinhua

Migrant workers arrive at Guyuan Liupanshan Airport in Guyuan City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb. 27, 2020. First batch of 142 migrant workers from Guyuan City to Fujian Province arrived Thursday by chartered flight. Photo:Xinhua