Chinese medical experts arrive in Tehran

A team of Chinese medical experts arrived in Tehran on Saturday along with a shipment of donations from China to support Iran's anti-epidemic effort. (Photos via Ambassador of China to Iran)

The Chinese Red Cross Society volunteer group of five health experts arrived in Tehran, capital of Iran, early Saturday, carrying medical supplies from China to support the prevention and control efforts of Iran against COVID-19.Chinese experts said they will seize the opportunity to learn more about the epidemic in Iran, exchange anti-epidemic experience with their counterparts in the country, and promote bilateral cooperation in the field of medical and health care.Officials of the Iranian health authority warmly welcomed the Chinese expert delegation and praised China's positive achievements in the fight against the novel coronavirus. They also expressed their gratitude for the medical supplies and technical assistance China provided to Iran at this tough hour, and demonstrated willingness to strengthen cooperation with China to learn from China's experience in fighting against COVID-19.Chang Hua, the Chinese ambassador to Iran, as he welcomed the Chinese medical experts, said epidemic transcends borders and China shares the pain of the recent coronavirus epidemic outbreak in Iran, People’s Daily reported. The expert group assigned by the Chinese government fully demonstrates the willingness of the Chinese people to stand shoulder to shoulder with Iran to overcome difficulties.According to reports, the second batch of medical aid, including 50,000 brand new coronavirus test kits from China is expected to arrive in Tehran Saturday evening.Previously, the Chinese embassy in Tehran donated 250,000 masks to Iran's public health, medical, and education authorities.Global Times

