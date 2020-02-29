US, Afghanistan's Taliban sign historic peace deal in Doha

Photo:AFP

The United States signed on Saturday a historic peace agreement with Afghanistan's Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha that includes Taliban reduction of violence and withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.According to a joint statement released by the U.S. and Afghan governments on Saturday ahead of the signing, the United States and NATO will completely pull out their troops from Afghanistan in 14 months if the Taliban held its commitments.The statement also said that the United States is going to reduce its troops to 8,600 in Afghanistan within 135 days after signing the agreement.The historic deal could be the first step towards full withdrawal of foreign troops from within 14 months to end 18 years of violence in chaos-stricken country.