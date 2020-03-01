Enterprises step up efforts to resume production amid prevention measures in Liuzhou, S China's Guangxi

Workers carry cases of fruit in a farm in Sipai Town of Luzhai County in Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Feb. 28, 2020. The enterprises in Luzhai County stepped up the efforts to resume the production amid strict prevention measures against the novel coronavirus. Photo:Xinhua

