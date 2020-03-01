Scenery of rape flowers in southwest China's Guizhou

Aerial photo taken on Feb 29, 2020 shows the scenery of rape flowers in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Feb 29, 2020 shows the scenery of rape flowers in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Feb 29, 2020 shows the scenery of rape flowers in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Feb 29, 2020 shows the scenery of rape flowers in Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo:Xinhua