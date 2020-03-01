China striving to meet medical needs of non-coronavirus patients in epicenter

Chen Yuxi (left), a nurse from East China’s Jiangxi Province who is supporting the battle against the epidemic in Wuhan, shows a paperboard with icons indicating eating, drinking and pain, to a critical patient on Monday. Chen made the board to help communicate with patients who have difficulty expressing their needs. Photo: cnsphoto

China has taken measures to ensure the medical needs of non-coronavirus patients are met in Hubei Province and its capital city of Wuhan, the outbreak epicenter, a health official said Saturday.While focusing on the epidemic prevention and control, China will never stop the daily outpatient and inpatient services, said Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission at a press conference."We need to ensure the medical needs of patients with chronic diseases such as tumors and uremia and those who need long-term maintenance treatment," said Guo.The daily medical service of some key groups of people, such as pregnant and lying-in women, children and the elderly, are also very important, said Guo.A list of medical institutes was designated to provide maternal care services for pregnant women without coronavirus, according to Guo."We also need to ensure our emergency services," she added.