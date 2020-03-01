Members of volunteer group distribute free masks to local people in Tokyo

A member of a volunteer group named "Mask Panda Action Team" hands out masks to local people in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 29, 2020. Members of the "Mask Panda Action Team", a volunteer group initiated by local Chinese community and later joined by more people in Japan, distributed free masks to local people on Saturday to help with the prevention of the novel coronavirus disease. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

