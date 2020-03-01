South Korea reports 376 new coronavirus cases, total at 3,526

Staff members disinfect Gwanghwamun subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 28, 2020. South Korea confirmed 571 more cases of the COVID-19 on Friday, raising the total number of infections to 2,337. (Photo by Lee Sang-ho/Xinhua)

South Korea reported 376 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of infections to 3,526.Among the new cases, 333 are in Daegu, said the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).