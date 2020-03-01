China’s new Securities Law takes effect, targeting overseas malpractices

People walk outside the headquarters of the China Securities Regulatory Commission in Beijing. File photo: VCG

China's new Securities Law officially went into effect on Sunday, as the new law features a registration-based IPO system and much tougher penalties for malpractices at home and abroad.The law will help better regulate A-share markets especially when China's capital market is further intertwined with the world amid the country's opening-up efforts.The revised Securities Law was adopted on December 28 last year by the country's top legislature, five years after a draft revision was submitted for the first reading. The new law has 14 chapters, outlining regulation details for securities issuance and trading, takeover of listed companies, information disclosure and investor protection.Moreover, the new Securities Law makes it clear that it applies to malpractices taking place outside of China, noting that any securities issuance and trading activities beyond China's borders that disrupt China's domestic market order or encroach the legitimate rights and interests of domestic investors shall be handled and investigated for liabilities.Experts hailed the new law as a milestone in China's A-share markets, and they predicted that the eased market access will attract more overseas-listed mainland companies to harken back to the A-share markets while speeding up the inflow of overseas investment capital.Given that greater two-way flows of capital and interaction between China and the world are expected, it's necessary to identify the range of application, and the past focus on the domestic market will weaken China's regulation, Dong Dengxin, director of the Finance and Securities Institute at the Wuhan University of Science and Technology, told the Global Times on Sunday.Illicit practices conducted overseas will be subject to the new law, and it's also an international practice that has been widely adopted by developed countries, Xi Junyang, a professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times on Sunday."The next critical step is to strengthen cross-border cooperation, and further crack down on malpractices in a bid to better protect investors both in and outside of China," Dong said, noting that China will also provide national treatment to foreign firms that would like to list in China.In April 2015, the draft revision of the law was submitted to the top legislature for the first reading. The second, third and fourth readings were conducted in April 2017, April 2019 and December 2019, respectively.Global Times