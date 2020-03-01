Maslenitsa Festival held to celebrate end of winter in Riga, Latvia

A vendor cooks street food during the Maslenitsa Festival to celebrate the end of winter and mark the arrival of spring in Riga, Latvia, Feb. 29, 2020. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

People enjoy leisure time during the Maslenitsa Festival to celebrate the end of winter and mark the arrival of spring in Riga, Latvia, Feb. 29, 2020. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

People stroll in the street during the Maslenitsa Festival to celebrate the end of winter and mark the arrival of spring, in Riga, Latvia, Feb. 29, 2020. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

People sing in chorus during the Maslenitsa Festival to celebrate the end of winter and mark the arrival of spring in Riga, Latvia, Feb. 29, 2020. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

A child eats street food during the Maslenitsa Festival to celebrate the end of winter and mark the arrival of spring in Riga, Latvia, Feb. 29, 2020. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

A cook makes pancake during the Maslenitsa Festival to celebrate the end of winter and mark the arrival of spring in Riga, Latvia, Feb. 29, 2020. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

A cook makes pancake during the Maslenitsa Festival to celebrate the end of winter and mark the arrival of spring in Riga, Latvia, Feb. 29, 2020. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)