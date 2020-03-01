Over 3000 Riders arrive for Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Riders arrive for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 28, 2020. Over 3,000 riders arrived in Houston on Friday for the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo by Lao Chengyue/Xinhua)

People pose for a photo in Houston, the United States, Texas, Feb. 28, 2020. Over 3,000 riders arrived in Houston on Friday for the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo by Lao Chengyue/Xinhua)

Riders greet people in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 28, 2020. Over 3,000 riders arrived in Houston on Friday for the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo by Lao Chengyue/Xinhua)