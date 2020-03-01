Egypt inaugurates new museum in Red Sea resort town of Hurghada

Photo taken on Feb. 29, 2020 shows a statue in the Hurghada Museum in Hurghada, Egypt. Egypt announced the inauguration of the Hurghada Museum on Saturday, in an effort to boost cultural tourism in Red Sea province. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
A man takes selfies in the Hurghada Museum in Hurghada, Egypt, on Feb. 29, 2020. Egypt announced the inauguration of the Hurghada Museum on Saturday, in an effort to boost cultural tourism in Red Sea province. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
Photo taken on Feb. 29, 2020 shows the entrance of the Hurghada Museum in Hurghada, Egypt. Egypt announced the inauguration of the Hurghada Museum on Saturday, in an effort to boost cultural tourism in Red Sea province. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)
