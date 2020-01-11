Chinese banks stand up to pressure of questionable loans amid epidemic





Photo: Bank of Shanghai

RELATED ARTICLES: Banks in Beijing asked to disinfect dirty cash

Chinese banks will be able to tackle a rise of bad loans due to the coronavirus outbreak, without triggering systemic risks, industry experts told the Global Times, refuting some overseas projections that the epidemic would cause serious trouble for the country's banking sector.But pressure exists, because the epidemic would worsen Chinese banks' asset quality by pushing the rate of non-performing loans (NPL) to a record high of 2 percent in 2020, as some business shutdowns would leave them unable to repay their loans, analysts said.Domestic commercial banks' NPL ratio fell to 1.86 percent in 2019 from 1.89 percent in 2018. Before that, China's bad loan rate had been climbing for years. The ratio stood at 1.14 percent in 2010.China's banking regulator earlier told state-owned commercial banks to keep their NPL ratios under 5 percent.However, Ming Tan, an S&P Global Ratings credit analyst, has anticipated Chinese commercial banks' gross NPL ratio could rise above 6 percent this year, if the epidemic drags on, according to a report S&P sent to the Global Times.S&P forecasted that domestic commercial banks might have 7.7 trillion yuan ($1.1 trillion) worth of new bad loans this year."I don't know how they get to the numbers, but I don't think that would really happen to China," said Zhao Yarui, a senior banking analyst at the Financial Research Center under the Bank of Communications, who made the 2 percent NPL ratio forecast.She and other banking industry observers the Global Times talked to agreed that the coronavirus would add pressure to the domestic banking sector, as some companies would have problems with cash flow and will be unable to repay loans."As far as I know, liquidity among companies in certain industries, such as wholesale and retail, catering, entertaining and hotels will take a hit. Certain companies in Beijing in the food and hotel industry have already reported default risks," Hao Zhiyun, a senior risk manager at the state-owned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), told the Global Times on Sunday, but added those were "rare cases."In order to contain the coronavirus, which had killed 2,873 people in China's mainland, many public sites like restaurants and hotels have been closed for more than a month, which exacerbate financial pressure on businesses. Trade and factories were also affected due to supply chain disruptions.These hardships might eventually turn into bad loans for banks, experts said."The situation is more dangerous for small and medium-sized banks, particularly rural commercial and city commercial banks, some of which already reported high NPL ratios of 5 or 6 percent ahead of the coronavirus. But how the difficulty will evolve will depend on a lender's loan structure and capital adequacy, and it would vary from bank to bank," she told the Global Times.China's banking shares tumbled recently. Share prices of ICBC are down around 7 percent since a long Chinese Spring Festival holiday, while share prices of Agricultural Bank of China are down about 3 percent.However, experts said that influence of the coronavirus is controllable on the banking sector."The coronavirus impact on banks would be limited, because loans coming from highly infected areas and industries only accounted for less than 8 percent of China's overall loans, not to mention that China has made a large amount of provisions on bad loans — about 2 trillion yuan in 2019 alone," Zhao said.Lou Feipeng, senior economist at Postal Savings Bank of China, said that after financial deleveraging since 2016, China's banking sector is "healthy" in general."The banking NPL ratio is generally stable, and with an above 100 percent liquidity coverage ratio and 186 percent provision coverage ratio, banks are able to resolve their potential risks," he told the Global Times. "Systemic risks are out of the question."Hao also said that ICBC is implementing the central government's supportive financial policies like lowering loan rates and adjusting repayment schedules.