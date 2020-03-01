Anti-graft party wins in Slovakia





Slovak voters handed a resounding victory to the center-right, anti-graft OLaNO opposition party in Saturday's general election, dominated by an angry backlash over the 2018 murder of a journalist probing corruption in the eurozone state.

A streeview in Slovak Photo: VCG

Having vowed to immediately push through anti-corruption measures when in office, OLaNO leader Igor Matovic galvanized voter outrage over the murder of Jan Kuciak and his fiancée, and the high-level graft their deaths exposed.Allegedly a hit ordered by a businessman with connections to politicians, the killings have become a lightning rod for public outrage at graft in public life."People want us to clean up Slovakia. They want us to make Slovakia a fair country where laws will apply to everyone," Matovic told reporters as near full results showed his party had skyrocketed to victory."It was the death of Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova that woke up Slovakia," he said, vowing later in the night that his administration will have "zero tolerance for corruption."Outgoing Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini conceded defeat as near full partial results showed OLaNO outpacing his populist-left Smer-SD by six percentage points."Congratulations to the election winner, good health, good luck," Pellegrini told Matovic, adding "he has good marketing, but we will be interested in how he will handle his office."OLaNO took 24.96 percent for 52 seats and could possibly clinch a majority of 77 or more in the 150-member parliament, near full results showed.Matovic said that he would not cooperate with Smer-SD.