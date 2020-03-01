New, tighter travel restrictions ensue

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (left) speaks on the situation regarding the COVID-19 at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020. Guterres praised China's contribution to the global fight against COVID-19, noting that the Chinese are making efforts for humanity. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/KEYSTONE/Pool via Xinhua)

Leaders in Europe, the Middle East and the Americas rolled out bans on large gatherings and new stricter travel restrictions as cases of the new coronavirus spread around the world.The US on Saturday reported its first death from the disease, a man in his 50s in Washington State, where officials said two of the state's three cases have links to a nursing home with dozens of residents showing disease symptoms.Travelers from Italy and South Korea would face additional screening, Trump and top officials told a White House news briefing, warning Americans against traveling to coronavirus-affected regions in both countries.Ecuador on Saturday reported its first case in a woman who had traveled from Madrid, while Mexico reported four cases, who had all visited Italy.Brazilian officials confirmed that country's second case, a patient in Sao Paulo who recently visited Italy.France reported 20 new cases for a total of 100, and canceled a half-marathon of 40,000 runners scheduled for Sunday.Switzerland said it is banning events expected to draw more than 1,000 people.More than 700 tourists remain quarantined at a hotel in the Canary Islands, after several Italian guests there tested positive for coronavirus.Schools and universities in Italy, which is experiencing Europe's worst outbreak of the disease, will stay closed for a second consecutive week in three northern regions. The country has reported 1,148 cases and 29 deaths.Iraq reported five new cases of the disease, bringing its total to 13.Qatar reported its first on Saturday, leaving Saudi Arabia as the only Gulf state not to have signaled any coronavirus cases.The majority of infections in other Gulf countries has been linked to visits to Iran or involves people who have come into contact with people who had been there.Armenia reported its first infection on Sunday, in a citizen returning from Iran.Tehran has ordered schools shut until Tuesday and extended the closure of universities and a ban on concerts and sports events for a week. Authorities have also banned visits to hospitals and nursing homes as the country's case numbers hit nearly 1,000.Azerbaijan said on Saturday it had closed its border with Iran for two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Two Azerbaijanis who traveled to Iran have tested positive for the disease and been quarantined.Thailand reported its first death from the virus on Sunday, while in Australia, a former passenger on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off Japan died in the western city of Perth.Churches closed in South Korea as many held online services instead, with authorities looking to rein in public gatherings, as 376 new infections took the tally to 3,736 cases.Reuters