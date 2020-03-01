People participate in parade to greet upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

People participate in a parade to greet the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 29, 2020. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will kick off on March 3. (Photo by Lao Chengyue/Xinhua)

People participate in a parade to greet the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 29, 2020. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will kick off on March 3. (Photo by Lao Chengyue/Xinhua)

A man participates in a parade to greet the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 29, 2020. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will kick off on March 3. (Photo by Lao Chengyue/Xinhua)

People participate in a parade to greet the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 29, 2020. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will kick off on March 3. (Photo by Lao Chengyue/Xinhua)

People participate in a parade to greet the upcoming Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in Houston, Texas, the United States, Feb. 29, 2020. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will kick off on March 3. (Photo by Lao Chengyue/Xinhua)