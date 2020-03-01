Laborers work at brick kiln in Yangon, Myanmar

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/3/1 22:05:15

A boy works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)


 

Children smile as they sit on the drying bricks at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)


 

