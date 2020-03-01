Laborers work at brick kiln in Yangon, Myanmar

A boy works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Children smile as they sit on the drying bricks at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Laborers works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)

A laborer works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Laborers work at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)

Laborers work at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)

A laborer works at a brick kiln on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, March 1, 2020. (Xinhua/U Aung)