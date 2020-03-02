Transport ministry suspends Beijing exit-entry ride-hailing services

A passenger uses the Didi ride-hailing app to hail a taxi in Guangzhou in April 2015. File Photo: VCG

China's Ministry of Transport issued a document on Sunday, suspending ride-share businesses from entering and exiting Beijing to enhance epidemic prevention and control work in the capital city.The measure follows the incident of a recently released inmate, surnamed Huang, who was infected with COVID-19 and allegedly left Wuhan for Beijing on February 22.China's central government have dispatched authorities to Wuhan, which has remained under lockdown, to investigate Huang's case.According to transport authorities, it is highly possible that ride-hailing services will become popular methods for those who want to avoid health screenings amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and provide a way for passengers to leave Hubei Province and enter Beijing illegally, which helps spread the virus and disrupts the country's prevention and control efforts.Ride-share businesses that provide passengers with a way out of Hubei or help others enter or leave Beijing are suspended, the ministry said, and added that all ride-hailing services are required to adhere to local regulations in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.Ride-share businesses that violate the new regulation will face punishment, transport officials also announced.