Korean sect leader apologizes for COVID-19 spread; may face charges

The leader of a secretive South Korean sect linked to over half the country's 4,330-plus coronavirus cases apologized on Monday for the spread of the disease.

Paramedics in protective gear prepare ambulances to transport patients infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Daegu, South Korea on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Shincheonji head Lee Man-hee's plea for forgiveness came after Seoul city authorities filed a murder complaint against him for failing to cooperate in containing the epidemic.South Korea's case numbers are expected to rise further as authorities carry out checks on more than 266,000 people associated with the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which is often condemned as a cult."I would like to offer my sincere apology to the people," said Lee, his voice breaking."Although it was not intentional, many people have been infected," the 88-year-old said, twice getting to his knees to bow before reporters in Gapyeong, his head to the floor."I seek the forgiveness of the people.""I am very thankful to the government for its efforts," he added. "I also seek the forgiveness of the government."Lee is revered by his followers as the "Promised Pastor" who has taken on the mantle of Jesus Christ and will take 144,000 people with him to heaven on the Day of Judgement, which he will usher in within his own lifetime.A 61-year-old female member developed a fever on February 10 but attended at least four church services in Daegu - the country's fourth-largest city with a population of 2.5 million and the center of the outbreak - before being diagnosed.At services Shincheonji members sit close together on the floor and pray extensively in what critics say creates an ideal environment to spread viral infections.Lee - whose organization says he has tested negative for the virus - insisted that the group was "actively cooperating with the government.""At churches, the leader of the church is like a parent and its members are the children," he said, pausing occasionally to wipe tears from his eyes as protesters shouted abuse."What parent would stand by and watch when there is such a scary disease that could even lead to death? Wouldn't they try to fix it?"Seoul's city government has asked prosecutors to press charges including homicide against Lee and 11 other leaders after the sect was accused of submitting false lists of its members to authorities.For its part, the sect says members face social stigma and discrimination if their beliefs become publicly known, dissuading some from responding to official inquiries.Under South Korean law prosecutors can make their own decision.