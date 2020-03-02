China has never recognized the FCCC, whose report is inappropriate and unwise: Chinese FM

Spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian speaks at a daily press briefing on February 27, 2020. (Photo: China's Foreign Ministry)

The annual report of the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China (FCCC) was inappropriate and unwise,and China has never recognized the so-called organization, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday following the FCCC report claiming that working conditions for reporters in China have deteriorated.China always welcomes foreign media to report about the country in a comprehensive and objective way, and has been providing support and conveniences for international journalists to report about China in accordance with international practices and laws, Zhao Lijian, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, made the remarks at Monday's press conference.Meanwhile, resident foreign news organizations and foreign journalists shall abide by Chinese laws and observe the professional ethics of journalism. This is the same in any country, Zhao said.In response to what advice the Chinese Foreign Ministry will give to foreign reporters in China to prevent what happened to the three journalists from the Wall Street Journal happening again, Zhao said what happened to journalists from the Wall Street Journal was extremely rare, and the organization should draw lessons from it.Zhao said for the more than 600 foreign reporters in China, there is no need to worry as long as they abide by Chinese laws and report in accordance with regulations.China revoked the press credentials of three Wall Street Journal reporters stationed in Beijing after the media organization refused to make an apology for publishing an article with the racist headline "China Is the Real Sick Man of Asia."Global Times