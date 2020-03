Police officers stand guard in front of a facility of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, as journalists gather for a press conference by church founder Lee Man-hee in Gapyeong, South Korea, on Monday. The leader of the sect apologized for the spread of the coronavirus in the country, where around half the 4,000-plus cases are connected to his organization. South Korea reported 599 new cases, taking the total to 4,335 as of Monday. Photo: AFP