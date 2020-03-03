Chinese bid farewell to legendary CEO Jack Welch

Jack Welch File Photo: AFP

Business leaders and ordinary citizens alike on Monday bid farewell to the legendary ex-CEO of US industrial giant General Electric (GE) Jack Welch, who influenced many in China where is considered to be the father of modern corporate management and the world's greatest CEO.Welch passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, CNBC reported, citing his wife, Suzy Welch. The long-time chairman and CEO of GE died of renal failure."Rest in peace, a beacon for a generation of entrepreneurs!" Lin Xueping, general manager of Beijing Lianxun Power Consulting, who has written about GE, wrote on Sina Weibo, reminiscing about Welch's success and lamenting the US company's downfall in recent years.During his 20-year tenure as the CEO of GE between 1981 and 2001, Welch led the company to grow from $12 billion to $410 billion. He also oversaw one of the fastest expansion periods for GE in China, with the first GE joint venture (JV) - GE Hangwei Medical Systems - established in Beijing in 1991. GE now has nearly 20,000 employees in China, over 30 factories and 30 JV in China, though revenue has been stagnating in recent years.However, many in China got to know Welch through his books on his life and on corporate management philosophy and style. Many Chinese entrepreneurs, who started businesses in the early days of the country's market reforms and opening measures, called Welch's books the "Bible of Management."On Weibo, news of Welch's death garnered more than 36.65 million views and over 6,000 comments within hours. Many uploaded photos of Welch's book and shared how it changed their lives. "Thank you! Your books have been of great help to me. Rest in peace," said one Weibo user.Among his books on corporate management is Jack: Straight From The Gut, in which he laid out his management styles and introduced a performance practice, known as the vitality curve, which ranks employees against their co-workers.The tributes on Monday night offered a heartening moment at a time when tensions between China and the US are running high and underscored the deep connections among business communities and the societies of both nations.Since US President Donald Trump was sworn in, the US has waged a trade war that wants a China-US decoupling and has hurt businesses on both sides, including GE.GE CEO Larry Culp said the trade war could cost the company between $400 million and $500 million 2019. In more signs of trouble for GE, US officials are reportedly considering a plan to bar the company from supplying airplane engines to China's homegrown passenger jet, the C919.The once iconic US company has been on a downhill course since Welch retired in 2001. And it also had multiple CEOs, and has seen its overall value decline substantially.As of Monday, the company's market capitalization dropped to $95 billion compared to the $410 billion when Welch retired. After 110 years, the company was removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2018.