US experts sign open letter urging Vice President Pence to launch practices to control COVID-19 epidemic

Healthcare workers transport a patient on a stretcher into an ambulance at Life Care Center of Kirkland on Saturday in Kirkland, Washington. Dozens of staff and residents at Life Care Center of Kirkland are reportedly exhibiting coronavirus-like symptoms with two confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far. Photo: AFP

More than 450 American experts and organizations in public health and law jointly signed an open letter to US Vice President Mike Pence, calling for a government response to provide support and effectively manage the COVID-19 infection.A total of 91 cases and six deaths have been confirmed in the US, media reports said on Monday, citing authorities.Sustained human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus in the US appears to be inevitable, experts said in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Global Times on Monday.They called for adequate funding and support for the response while noting the safety of healthcare workers and other first responders to the epidemic should be guaranteed.The experts said it will be critical for policymakers to ensure comprehensive and affordable access to testing, including for the uninsured. “Policymakers must work directly with insurance companies to allow all insured individuals to adhere to public health recommendations,” they said.The experts also stressed the importance of transparent and timely reporting of the epidemic situation in maintaining public trust and cooperation.The letter was sent to the Global Times by Chen Xi, assistant professor with the Department of Health Policy and Management at Yale School of Public Health. Chen is one of the experts who signed the letter.Chen previously told the Global Times that US cities face higher risks of COVID-19 infection as many residents are not covered by healthcare insurance, while rural areas face smaller risks.