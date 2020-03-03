Wuhan non-residents eligible for subsidies amid epidemic lockdown

Volunteers pack vegetables for residents of Huajin community in Wuchang district of Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province, Feb 23, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

Non-residents stuck in Wuhan, which has been on lock down for over a month during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic can apply for subsidies up to 3,000 yuan ($432) each from the local government, said Wang Yaling, a community employee in Wuhan.Wang told China Central Television on Monday there are six non-residents stranded in her community which is home to 21,300 residents.The community reported the six people to the local civil affairs bureau so they can receive 3,000 yuan in subsidies, Wang said.Hundreds of people who live outside of Hubei Province, epicenter of the COVID-19, cannot leave and are now homeless amid food shortages and access to protective equipment.The situation is difficult for migrant workers who rely on short-term jobs and do not have enough money to survive, according to non-local residents and volunteers reached by the Global Times.Wuhan's civil affairs bureau on Monday opened hotlines and rescue application channels to help migrants, Hubei government officials announced on its Weibo account on Tuesday.