Indonesia's most active volcano erupts, flight alert issued

Mount Merapi erupts in this photo taken from Balerante village, Central Java, Indonesia, March 3, 2020. One of the most active volcanos in Indonesia, Mount Merapi, erupted earlier Tuesday, spewing a column of thick ash by up to six km high and posing as a potential to disturb flights, a senior official said. (Photo by Budi Siswato/Xinhua)

