China to fulfill commitment to buy US agriculture goods

A combine and a grain cart work in a soybean field of Pellett family's farm in Atlantic, a small city in Iowa, the United States, Oct. 16, 2019. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

China's commitment to purchase US agricultural products is unlikely to change despite the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak that has weakened domestic demand, said industry players, predicting that the country will achieve the goal by adjusting its import structure for the rest of the year - which could mean reducing some imports from other countries.The coronavirus had infected more than 80,000 people and killed more than 2,900 in the country as of Tuesday. Production and logistics, factories and schools have paused during China's efforts to contain the disease."Although agricultural supply and production were partly disrupted amid the virus outbreak, many restaurants, schools and factories where large amounts of products are needed, have yet to open, so the domestic agriculture market has a supply glut," Jiao Shanwei, editor-in-chief of cngrain.com, a website specializing in grain news, told the Global Times on Tuesday."During a certain period after the virus disappears, we may need to destock some of the products, which were unable to be shipped due to logistics blocks, for instance, grain and oil," Jiao added, indicating declining demand for farm products from overseas.Moreover, experts cautioned that although agricultural activities, such as spring ploughing, have been delayed, full-year supply will not be affected as logistics are gradually getting back to normal and the central government and local authorities have launched measures to ensure that agricultural work could be conducted and resumed in a timely manner.Nevertheless, despite a possible drop in import demand, China's commitment to purchase large amount of US agricultural products will be implemented as usual, Li Guoxiang, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Jiao predicted the large-scale purchase of US farm products, including soybeans, is likely to happen in the second quarter of the year, but given the declining overall demand, the amount might be achieved through adjusting the import structure.According to the terms of the phase-one trade deal, China will buy an additional $200 billion of US goods and services over two years, including $32 billion in agricultural products.On February 18, China announced that 696 items imported from the US will be exempt from punitive tariffs for one year, including pork, soybeans and liquefied natural gas, paving the way for more purchases of US agricultural products.A person close to Lianyungang port in East China's Jiangsu Province disclosed that the port only sees soybean imports from Brazil and Argentina, and the amount is at about the same level recently, compared with the same time last year.Prices of Brazil's soybeans are also much more competitive than US ones, as the US currency strengthened amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to ncpqh.com, a Chinese agriculture industry website.Brazil shipped 3.55 million tons of soybeans in the first three weeks of February, up 367 percent month-on-month, according to a report from the Brazilian foreign trade department.Experts cautioned that poultry imports might see an obvious increase, as the outbreak of COVID-19, which has battered China's poultry industry, might lead to a shortage of supply and prompt the country to gear up imports from the US in 2020.Wang Zuli, a research fellow with the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, said that a disrupted industrial chain might reduce poultry output 4 to 5 percent compared with the same time last year, and the gap might have to be filled by imports.In 2019, China's soybean imports stood at 88.51 million tons, an increase of 0.5 percent over the previous year. Imports of edible oil hit 9.53 million tons, an increase of 51.5 percent, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on February 28.