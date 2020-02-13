Blaming China won’t help reverse massive losses in US stocks

A woman with a facial mask passes the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on February 3, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. Photo:AFP

The notorious "China expert" Gordon Chang has made a series of allegations against China since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Quite honestly, it is a waste of time for anyone to read his comments, not to mention respond to them. Even when we do read them, it's more like entertainment. Just like clowns, we all know what they look like, but every time we see them, we would still have a good laugh or be scared in the case of children.So being the clown, or I should say "expert," he is, Chang also never ceases to entertain us, each time with a similar outfit but slightly different act. His latest act? Blaming China for one of the worst stock sell-offs in the US."China is causing extreme volatility in our markets," Chang wrote in a tweet on Tuesday. It is simply unfathomable how Chang, who clearly knows little about China or the stock market, arrived at such a conclusion.While it might give some a sense of relief that they have finally have a scapegoat for the recent market rout, it surely gives many in China a good laugh. Like always, there is no point whatsoever to argue with Chang over who should be blamed for the volatility.The bottom line is that blaming China won't help the US stock markets reverse recent massive losses.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn