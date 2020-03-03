US should take decisive action to prevent epidemic

Ilustration: Luo Xuan/GT

While countries around the world are combating novel coronavirus phenomena (COVID-19), some US politicians seem to be downplaying the danger posed by the virus. Such an irresponsible attitude could lead to an outbreak in the US, which could eventually damage the country's economy and drag the world economy down with it."About 80 percent of the people who are infected with the coronavirus self-resolve," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said during a press conference on Monday, local media ABC 7 reported.Such an attitude could encourage the spread of COVID-19, which is highly contagious. The US seems to lack the will and capability to enforce effective quarantines. Without proper quarantine procedures, one patient could potentially infect family members, colleagues and even those they come into contact with on public transport.The mayor noted that the mortality rate of the new coronavirus is estimated to be about 1.4 percent, according to ABC 7. This could perhaps suggest that the virus is not serious enough to warrant attention. He did not stress that there was a lot we don't yet know about the virus. Even if patients are capable of healing themselves, it remains unclear if they can become infected again or if the virus can lead to other diseases. Should the public not be sufficiently warned of the dangers posed by COVID-19, its impact could be more severe.Politicians and public administrators are motivated to prevent fear and panic from spreading and disrupting the order of society, which could lead to varying consequences including market turbulence. During this period, their jobs have certainly become a lot harder.Nevertheless, that shouldn't give cause to downplaying the situation. The US government should face any problems it encounters head-on. Should it shirk its responsibility and allow the coronavirus to spread, the current market selloff and economic turbulence could be just the prelude to a major economic crisis.China has experienced a COVID-19 outbreak. The fast-spreading virus has cost Chinese people their lives and has stricken the Chinese economy. The Chinese government took decisive actions including city lockdowns to contain the virus and protect its citizens.Those measures have likely only had a short-term impact on the Chinese economy. They will allow the Chinese government to extinguish COVID-19 and put the country's economy back on track.The US may soon find itself in the midst of a epidemic should it choose not to take the initial spread seriously. That would lead to a far higher economic cost domestically, which would inevitably expand globally. The US should take decisive actions to avoid such a devastating outcome.The author is a reporter with the Global Times. bizopinion@globaltimes.com.cn