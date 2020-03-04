Migrant workers getting back on the job

Train policemen hand out COVID-19 prevention brochures to workers on the Z4, a special train carrying 167 workers from Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to Beijing to return to work, on February 26. Photo: cnsphotos

A sign of recovery in China amid the abating COVID-19 epidemic could be seen in the more crowded roads and a rising number of deliverymen on the streets, but the country's efforts to achieve full work resumption still hang in the air.Some millions of migrant workers remain stranded in under-developed hinterlands due to traffic blocks - and some of the blocks are unlikely to be eliminated until the virus dies, analysts say."When the roads are getting crowded and I have to go out earlier to avoid the traffic peak, I know the city is regaining a life," a Beijing-based white-collar worker surnamed Zhan told the Global Times on Wednesday.The subway systems are also getting crowded, though still less than in normal times before the Spring Festival holiday, in first-tier cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, the Global Times learned.In another sign of normalcy, Alibaba's Hema grocery store unit, targeting the country's white-collar workers and featuring fast delivery, restarted its policy of free-of-first-delivery on Tuesday, so customers do not need to scramble for orders at midnight. Online orders could arrive within an hour. Previously, due to a shortage of delivery staff, the Hema grocery store charged 6 yuan ($0.86) as a delivery fee for every delivery."I feel like my work is gradually getting back to normal, but due to the virus, I need to wait for a long time before the customers could come out and pick up stuff," a Beijing-based Hema deliveryman surnamed Zhang told the Global Times on Wednesday.According to Zhang, online orders surged by almost 40 percent during the past month. Coming back from Northeast China's Liaoning Province on January 28 by train, Zhang said he did not encounter any difficulty on his way back, and his company provided him with protections such as face masks.However, a good number of migrant workers are still stranded at home either because of road blocks or their fears of the virus. In 2019, 297.77 million migrant workers worked in Chinese cities."I'm still at home, as the restrictions in the village have not been lifted yet," said Liu Zhigang, a migrant worker from Baoding, North China's Hebei Province who has come to Beijing every year for almost 20 years to do home decoration, noting that most of his colleagues also stayed at home.With workers like Liu trapped at home, companies such as Foxconn have scrambled to hire more people at higher salaries to ramp up production.Lenovo told the Global Times on Wednesday its factory in Shenzhen saw 3,000 employees come back to work as of February 28, compared with the normal level of 4,000. At present, the plant's production capacity has been restored to 70 percent.Small and medium-sized enterprises' (SME) work resumption dates have further been delayed by the stranded migrant workers. As of Monday, 55 percent of Chinese SMEs had not resumed production, while some of the remaining 45 percent that had restarted find it difficult to return to their previous full capacity, Xin Guobin, vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology , said on Wednesday.To maintain a balance between the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to restart the economy, the government should assess the public health emergency level in a more scientific way and lower the alert level accordingly, in order to facilitate resumption of economic and social activities, Wan Zhe, chief economist with China National Gold Group Corp, told the Global Times.Experts said local authorities should not adopt a one-size-fits-all approach by setting stringent roadblocks to prevent workers from going out even if no infection cases were reported.China has issued a list of measures to prompt a fast return of migrant workers across the country, including organizing special trains and charted planes to take migrant workers back to factories.