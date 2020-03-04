Global viral fight broadens

Maria van Kerkhove(R), technical lead for the Health Emergencies Program of the World Health Organization (WHO), speaks at a daily briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 3, 2020. Having China share its experiences with other countries on containing the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, is nothing short of excellence, experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Junxia)

The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday led the global charge in response to growing economic risks posed by the new coronavirus, announcing an emergency interest rate cut after the UN health agency said the world has entered "uncharted territory."The death toll in the US rose to nine, many linked to a nursing home in the Seattle suburbs, while the overall number of infections shot past 100 including cases on both coasts and the Midwest.More than 94,000 people have been infected and over 3,200 killed since the first cases were identified in China last year.The vast majority of cases have been in China, but South Korea, Italy and Iran have also emerged as hotspots. The virus has also spread into Latin America and Africa, raising fears it could become established in conflict-hit countries with weak health infrastructure.South Korea remains the biggest infection cluster outside China, confirming 435 new cases on Wednesday.It has clocked a total of more than 5,621 cases, with 32 deaths.President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday canceled his planned trip to the UAE, Egypt and Turkey in mid-March, due to the coronavirus, according to the presidential Blue House.The number of fatalities in Iran jumped to 92 and the country's total cases hit almost 3,000.Argentina announced its first two cases Tuesday while Spain announced its first death, a man who died last month in the eastern region of Valencia.Elsewhere in Europe, attention turned to containment, including Switzerland where all soldiers were confined to their bases after a case of the virus was discovered in their ranks.COVID-19 Infections in Italy, Europe's hardest-hit country, has exceeded 2,500 cases with 79 deaths.France, which has more than 200 cases and four deaths, closed dozens of schools on Tuesday in several virus-stricken regions.President Emmanuel Macron said authorities would requisition all face mask stocks and production in the coming months in response to the outbreak, after 2,000 masks were stolen from a hospital.The WHO also issued a warning Tuesday that supplies of protective gear to fight the virus were "rapidly depleting" around the world.The World Bank unveiled a $12 billion aid package on Tuesday to help the world's poorest nations with medical equipment and health services.Global bourses have seen dramatic swings over the past week as concerns mount that the outbreak could threaten global growth and drive some countries into a recession.But the immediate impact seemed the opposite of what was intended: Investors fled to safe assets, sending the 10-year Treasury yield to its lowest ever return while stocks lost most of the ground recovered Monday.AFP - Global Times