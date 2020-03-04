China turns down 63 improper trademark applications related to epidemic

A citizen passes by a trademark wall in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province. Photo: IC





China has turned down 63 improper trademark applications related to the outbreak of the coronavirus, including cases named after two hospitals built in Wuhan for infected patients, and Chinese respiratory specialist Zhong Nanshan.



The 63 cases were all rejected due to their potential bad influence in society, in accordance with the Trademark Law in China, read a statement sent to the Global Times by the National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) on Wednesday.



In addition, the CNIPA has received 44 trademark applications named after Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, who sacrificed his life in the crisis and was deemed a viral "whistleblower" as he tried to warn the public about the seriousness of COVID-19.



The applications sparked anger among Chinese internet users, who are calling for severe punishments for the applicants.



"Such behavior, trying to take advantage of respected heroes, is disgusting," a netizen wrote on Chinese Twitter-like social media platform Weibo.



Eight of the 44 applications involving the name of doctor Li have been withdrawn, the CNIPA said, and others are under investigation.



Two applicants have posted apology statements online, according to media reports. One is an e-commerce company from Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province, and the other is a technology firm located in Dongguan, South China's Guangdong Province.



During the epidemic prevention period, the CNIPA has paid close attention to abnormal applications, and it stressed in the statement that these names such as Leishenshan Hospital and Huoshenshan Hospital are symbols of the frontline in the fight against the virus and represent people's solidarity.



Any applications from individuals or institutions other than the exact hospitals will be rejected, per the statement.



Global Times