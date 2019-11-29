Chinese investment spree soothes virus worries

Technicians work on an electric transmission tower in Maryang township, Tajik Autonomous county of Taxkorgan, Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Nov 23, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Local governments in China are stepping harder on the pedal to push through a series of infrastructure investment projects worth as much as nearly $5 trillion so far, offering a boost to shares of construction companies and a potential relief to the economy, which is under severe pressure from the coronavirus epidemic.
The large-scale, government-led infrastructure projects could propel China's economic growth, generate new jobs and revitalize the upstream and downstream industry chains, analysts said.
However, caution must be exercised in carrying out these projects to avoid potential risks such as overcapacity and rising local debts, some also noted.
On Wednesday, engineering design shares soared by 3.88 percent, port shares up by 1.28 percent, while cement shares rose by 2.61 percent. In general, the Shanghai market edged up only by a moderate 0.63 percent, while the Shenzhen market rose by 0.08 percent.
As of Sunday, nine provinces in China including North China's Hebei Province and East China's Fujian Province have reportedly rolled out investment plans worth 33.83 trillion yuan ($4.86 trillion) in total. Majority of the capital would be channeled to transportation, infrastructure and manufacturing.
Some of these projects are already on the way to implementation. Last week, China Three Gorges Corp announced it was kick-starting 25 new-energy projects with an input of 58 billion yuan ($8.27 billion) in total. The construction of a high-speed railway linking Zhengzhou, capital of Central China's Henan Province and Jinan, capital of East China's Shandong Province, also started on February 27, according to media reports.
Although actual spending on these projects will play out over a number of years, signs are evident that infrastructure investment will surge this year to assist the country to cushion the blow from the coronavirus on the domestic economy, analysts said.
"Fixed-assets investment should grow between 6.5 to 7 percent this year, compared with 5.4 percent growth last year. It will help drive GDP growth by about 2 percentage points," Chen Run, an economist at the Institute of Economic System and Management under the National Development and Reform Commission
, told the Global Times.
"Compared with monetary policies, expanding infrastructure investment is an effective way to cope with external shocks like financial crises and of course, the coronavirus. It can help economy revert back to a normal state," he said. Activating the industry chain
Economists the Global Times talked to hailed infrastructure input as the "most effective" and "only feasible" way to prop up the economy significantly when it suddenly hits the brakes due to the coronavirus.
"The implementation of this round of infrastructure investment would play a 'huge' role in cushioning an economic tumble triggered by the epidemic. With targeted investment stimulus, China's economy can still achieve above 6 percent growth this year and continue to be an important driver of global economic growth and anchor of global markets," Chinese economist Song Qinghui told the Global Times.
An important positive effect brought on by such projects is that it would help activate relevant industries in upstream and downstream areas, experts and industry insiders said.
"Take the Zhengzhou-Jinan high-speed railway project for example, I assume its construction can create demands for at least scores of industries ranging from excavator, steel to earth work and concrete," Li Hongbao, an excavator industry observer, told the Global Times on Tuesday, despite it's hard to predict the exact impact of the project on those industries.
He also said that the rate of utilization for excavators has climbed to about 30 percent from a low point of 10 percent in China, as companies across the country gradually resume work after an extended holiday due to the outbreak. "The government's emphasis on infrastructure projects is undoubtedly a bonus for our industry. We look forward to it," he said.
Tian Yun, vice director of the Beijing Economic Operation Association, also said that the project would benefit a number of upstream industries like engineering design and even catering.
"Some engineering designing companies that I know of have suffered from China's slowing investment growth in recent years. But now they are getting busier as domestic investment gets back on the horse," he told the Global Times.
Apart from benefiting domestic companies, China's investment boom would also bring opportunities for overseas enterprises, industry insiders said.
A staff member from France-based airport designer ADP Ingénierie said that because China has increasing demands for airports to accommodate more domestic and international passengers, some local governments are considering to expand their airports.
"Such demand allows foreign companies to explore opportunities in the Chinese market with great potential," Yin Naxin, marketing director of ADP Ingénierie China, told the Global Times, adding that the epidemic will not change the company's strategy for China.Boosting overseas job markets
Despite the coronavirus, many of China's overseas infrastructure projects are moving forward, which is making a contribution to the coronavirus-hit global economy by securing jobs locally.
For example, Padma Bridge Rail Link project, a project under the Belt and Road
Initiative which was constructed by the China Railway Group since July 2018, is operating normally, according to Liu Shousheng, head of a sub-section of the project at China Tiesiju Civil Engineering Group under the China Railway Group.
"Our section hired 107 Bangladeshi graduates as administrative staff and roughly another 1,000 local workers on the project. They earned from 1,000 yuan to 6,000 yuan per month, which is quite high for people in the labor-intensive country," Liu told the Global Times, noting the average monthly salary in Bangladesh is about 800 yuan.
As a key part of the Bangladesh-China-India-Myanmar Economic Corridor, the project will promote business ties between Bangladesh and these other countries. Liu also said that the project increases demands for building materials such as cement, steel and gravel which has driven local industry development.
As of February 26, Liu said all of the company's workers and staff have returned to work, including 19 Chinese staff who had been back to China for holidays and now finished the required quarantine period.
Production has also resumed on some other overseas projects undertaken by Chinese companies, such as the Karot Hydropower Station project in Pakistan and a light railway project in Israel.
"The resumption of these projects would definitely drive economic recovery in local areas, and they would also secure jobs and activate industrial chains in overseas markets,"Tian said. Targeted new projects
Experts nevertheless cautioned that local governments should arrange infrastructure investments in a targeted way, as unreined investment frenzy may risk piling up local debts, inflating bubble and creating overcapacity.
"For most provinces in central and western China, which still lag behind in public facilities, infrastructure investment will boost economic growth. However, for eastern provinces which have entered the post-industrialization period, local governments should focus on enhancing application of new technologies instead of expanding the amount of investment," Chen said.
Tian said that apart from traditional infrastructure projects, China can also speed up investment in "new infrastructure" like 5G.
"2020-30 should be the last ten golden years for traditional infrastructure investment, but for the construction of high-tech infrastructure like 5G, the goal is still far away," he told the Global Times.