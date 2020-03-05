Cosmetic giant sees opportunities amid epidemic as Chinese market shows resilience

Customers visit a duty-free shop that opened on Saturday in South China's Hainan Province. Two new duty-free shops opened on Saturday, one in the capital city of Haikou and another in Boao town of Qionghai City, have more than 38 categories such as perfume, cosmetics, bags and suitcases. The shops offer about 200 international brands such as Chanel, Dior and Gucci. Photo: VCG

France-based cosmetic company L'Oréal Paris, as a representative of multinationals in China, has seen new opportunities for its online business amid the outbreak of the coronavirus. The company saw record growth in 2019, and reports indicate there will soon be a consumption rebound."2019 was an incredible year for L'Oréal China... the company recorded strong growth of 35 percent year-on-year in 2019, which was a 15-year high," Fabrice Megarbane, CEO of L'Oréal China, said at an online press conference on Thursday."It's very normal in a situation, with these [strict epidemic prevention] measures, that there is less traffic in the cities … and definitely a short-term impact in terms of business," Megarbane said.But from the other side, there are new opportunities for online businesses because the company has seen more visits online, Megarbane said, adding that since the fundamentals for consumption of beauty products are still there, he is very confident that the market will bounce back after the epidemic.Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in late January, China has made all-out efforts to fight against the virus with nearly all provinces and regions adopting the strictest prevention measures in a bid to reduce direct contact among people.According to a consumption poll from Chinese tech company Rong360, 43.2 percent of female consumers said their purchases of beauty goods during the epidemic period is below their normal level, while nearly 70 percent of people in the survey noted they are willing to increase consumption in the short term right after the epidemic, with preferences for sectors such as offline entertainment, clothing and beauty goods.Though the outbreak has brought a huge impact for industries including retail, some of them who got well prepared and responded quickly to the incident have turned the crisis into an opportunity, read a report sent to Global Times from Nielsen Holdings, a global measurement and data analytics company.Like the retail industry's changes during the SARS period, consumption related to the industry is likely to rebound once the COVID-19 outbreak is over, according to the report."As for personal care and cosmetic stores, maternal and baby stores, their focus is to speed up the integration of online and offline channels, and to continuously promote marketing innovation and community operations, which converts private domain traffic into profits," the report said.Global Times