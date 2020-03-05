Guesthouses mostly vacant in China with 90% orders cancelled as epidemic takes toll





The coronavirus outbreak has dealt a head-on blow to the once-buoyant guesthouse industry in China, resulting in a cancellation rate of about 90 percent, and industry insiders are speculating about delayed IPOs for leading platforms in 2020, such as Airbnb.In the past two months, most guesthouses have been empty, Beijing-based consulting and research firm Analysys told the Global Time that on Airbnb, the number of monthly active users decreased by 7.33 percent in January month-on-month, and Xiaozhu by 8.39 percent.Leading Chinese guesthouse booking platform Tujia confirmed to the Global Times that a great number of orders have been cancelled on the platform in the past two months. Hosts in Hubei, the epicenter of the coronavirus, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Beijing and Southwest China's Chongqing have been most affected."Leading guesthouse booking platforms, namely Airbnb, Tujia and Xiaozhu are all losing money, putting the industry at a standstill. The operating pressure will slow down the pace of their market expansion and profits, and to some extent, upset their IPO plans," Ji Zhiying, travel industry analyst at Analysys, told the Global Times.She said the guesthouse industry's annual revenue in China will drop by 10 to 15 percent.

Guests hold a party at a guesthouse of Shehouse in Shanghai. Photo: Courtesy of Ren Peiying