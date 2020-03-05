Europe sees limited immediate risk of supply chain disruptions by COVID-19: EEPIA

A worker works on a production line to produce dry granulators, which will be supplied to drug manufacturers in Shanghai and other cities to help combat the novel coronavirus, at Wanshen Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd. in Yichun, East China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 24, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

Despite ongoing concerns over the possible disruption to supply chains of pharmaceutical products to Europe, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) said on Wednesday that at this stage, it is not aware of any disruption to the supply of innovative medicines in Europe as a result of the outbreak.The EFPIA, which represents the pharmaceutical industry operating in Europe, told the Global Times on Wednesday that based on currently available information and intelligence, there is limited immediate risk that COVID-19 would affect manufacturing and supplies in Europe in the short term.As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, there are rising voices over the possible disruption to supply chains for pharmaceutical products in Europe as the world's largest active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) supplier China is dealing with the outbreak."We are aware of concerns expressed in the media that the outbreak of coronavirus could impact on the supply of medicines in Europe. All EFPIA members continuously monitor their supply chains and have business continuity plans and contingencies in place in order to protect the supply of medicines in Europe and beyond," the EFPIA said in its statement.The EEPIA said that it has requested that its members keep the association regularly updated to facilitate a constant dialogue with competent authorities such as the European Medicines Agency."In particular, to identify where the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and its associated, localized quarantines and bans to movement of people and goods could lead to a risk of production shortfall or export issues," the EEPIA said.In addition, the biopharmaceutical industry in Europe is providing financial support and in-kind donations to organizations on the ground and collaborating with European, Chinese, and global health authorities to combat this global public health emergency, the statement said.Global Times