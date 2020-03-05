US scholars and media slander China’s fight against COVID-19 with misinformation

photo: Cui Meng

A few US scholars and media reports have defamed China's efforts in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pneumonia with false information, which is regrettable, Chinese observers said.An article published by Foreign Policy magazine on Monday attacked the temporary hospitals that China built for receiving and treating COVID-19 patients.It described these temporary hospitals, named Fangcang (meaning a field hospital with a square cabin), as "brutal" and "holding centers" where "suspected but often untested" cases were put together with possibly infected people, running contrary to the facts.The Fangcang hospitals only receive confirmed COVID-19 cases that won't cause cross infections among patients, China's national health authority said in early February. It stated in another press release on February 28 that Fangcang hospitals had seen zero new infections.Readers also found that authors of the article, two health scholars, said China tried to avoid making the number of its healthcare workers who were infected public, turning a blind eye to the data that had been released by Chinese experts and authorities previously.There had been 3,019 infection cases among Chinese medical staffers by February 11, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC). Among them 1,716 staffers were infected at work, stated the National Health Commission on February 14.The US CDC, by contrast, announced on Twitter it would discontinue reporting the number of "persons under investigation" and negative test results from Tuesday, local time.The health code software, in use in some Chinese regions amid the virus outbreak, has also become a target for the US media.Developed by Chinese internet giants including Alibaba, the software can generate a QR code on smartphones to show the quarantine status of people returning to work or from their homes.The QR code is generated based on the information users had put in by themselves, such as their travel history during the epidemic.Some regional governments made it compulsory for residents with a travel history in the most infected areas to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days after returning to reduce the risk of virus transmission.An article published by the New York Times on Tuesday groundlessly accused the Chinese government of using the software to censor its citizens and invade their privacy.The Internet authority of Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, told the media on February 23 that local citizens' information being collected by the health code software enjoys the highest level of security and is protected by national law."So far, we haven't seen large-scale privacy leaks at big internet companies in China. Not like Facebook," He Lingnan, a big data and communications scholar at Sun Yat-sen University in South China's Guangdong Province, told the Global Times in an interview on Monday.It is regrettable that some US scholars and media reports insist on their political agenda even amid global health incidents such as the COVID-19 crisis, failing to make balanced and objective comments on China's efforts in the fight against it, said Li Haidong, professor at the China Foreign Affairs University's Institute of International Relations."Instead of pursuing universal values as they claim themselves, the US media usually speaks not for the public interest but for the narrow interest of its own country in reporting on international public events," Li told the Global Times Wednesday.