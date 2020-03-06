11 of 311 returnees from Iran to NW China found infected with COVID-19

A couple wearing masks are seen in downtown Tehran, Iran, Feb. 23, 2020. (Photo by Ahmad Halabisaz/Xinhua)

Eleven people among the 311 passengers flying via chartered planes arranged by Chinese authorities and airlines from Iran to Lanzhou, in Northwest China's Gansu Province, were confirmed as COVID-19 cases on Thursday, lifting the total number of COVID-19 infections in the province to 102 while on the same day no local residents were reported infected.The eleven patients are receiving treatment in designated hospitals in Gansu and are in a stable condition, the Gansu provincial health commission said on its website.The other 300 passengers are in quarantine awaiting further medical checks.Among all of the 91 local COVID-19 patients in Gansu, 87 have recovered and been discharged from hospital. Two are still in treatment while another two have died.Two chartered planes arranged by Chinese authorities and airlines both landed in Lanzhou separately on Wednesday and Thursday from the Iranian capital, Tehran, evacuating Chinese nationals trapped there as the country is facing a worsening COVID-19 epidemic situation. As of Thursday, there have been 3,513 confirmed cases and 107 fatalities, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Global Times