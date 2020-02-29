Chinese airlines restore air-bridge to support domestic industries

Migrant workers line up to board a chartered airplane of Xiamen Airlines at Guyuan Liupanshan Airport in Guyuan city, Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Feb 27, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese airliners have increased efforts to resume operations and restore the air-bridge to help domestic industries resume normal production levels amid pressure from a declining travel demand and strict epidemic prevention requirements for transportations systems.Air China is using passenger planes to help people return to work while also utilizing cargo space to deliver products abroad, according to a statement from airline officials sent to the Global Times.On Thursday, Air China had resumed or established over 1,600 flights, roughly 150 per day.Since the majority of China's transport system has been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, domestic passenger carriers have offered charter plane services with epidemic prevention measures to carry employees across the country so they could resume work and have tailored services for certain passengers to deliver products amid COVID-19.Nearly 100 project designers took an Air China charter plane from Beijing to Dazhou in Southwest China's Sichuan Province to ensure construction on a vital phase of the country's high-speed railway.China Southern airlines resumed operations for 5,100 flights on Wednesday, along with the majority of its domestic routes, according to a report from industrial news platform carnoc.com.Last week, China Southern carried 242 immigrant workers from Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province, and then delivered forehead thermometers, medical face masks, and gloves from Changsha to Xinjiang.The airlines have also used over 40 charter flights to help factory production resume since Wednesday, helping over 7,200 personnel return to work, according to the report.Since January, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, China, the world's second largest economy, has come to a near standstill and suspended industry production and social activities. As a critical part of the global chain, industries worldwide have been impacted by the suspensions.Air China established a tailored charter service for US tech giant Intel to ship nearly 65 tons of products from Chengdu in Sichuan to Singapore with one daily flight during the outbreak, a move that has helped stabilize Intel's global supply chain, according to the Air China statement.Given the situation in China, domestic industries began resuming operations in late February. To assist in various industries and meet market demand, Chinese airlines resumed operations.During the first week of March, Air China cargo planes delivered almost 1,000 tons of Chinese-made auto parts, handsets, and computer components to foreign destinations, including Japan, Europe, and the US.