Beijing mulls legislation on mask wearing

Photo:Xinhua

Beijing is seeking legal safeguards to promote public-spirited behaviors and deter bad habits through regulations, local authorities said Thursday.Basic etiquette like covering one's nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing, wearing a mask when diagnosed with flu or respiratory diseases and obeying regulations prohibiting the consumption and trade of wildlife are likely to rise to legal norms, according to Teng Shengping, head of the municipal office of the spiritual civilization development commission.The city has set up a work team to promote related legislation and conduct legislative investigation and research. The draft plan of the regulation is currently under revision.Teng added that the regulation, when it comes out, will improve the city's image and morals and will provide strong legal guarantees.