Shenzhen reports second imported COVID-19, patient traveled to Spain

South China's Shenzhen reported its second imported COVID-19 infection on Friday, with the patient traveling to Spain in early January and transferred flight in Abu Dhabi on her way back to China.The 70-year-old female departed on Sunday. She transferred flight in Abu Dhabi when returning to China and landed in Beijing on Monday.She returned to Shenzhen, where she lives, on Monday. The female began to experience symptoms the following day and was diagnosed positive for the virus on Friday.She and her seven close contacts are under quarantine. Shenzhen's disease control and prevention center notified three flights she took, and is trying to reach 47 close contacts on her flight from Beijing to Shenzhen.Shenzhen reported its first imported case of coronavirus infection on Sunday. The patient came from London and returned to Shenzhen via Hong Kong, according to media reports. A total of 93 people have been identified as having close contact with the patient. Before the case, the city had reported zero new infections for 8 consecutive days.Global Times