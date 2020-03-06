East China’s Tongxiang uses high-tech driven technologies to help resumption of work

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/3/6

A worker polishes steel ring in Wandekai Composites Co in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, on Monday. Photo: cnsphotos Tongxiang in East China's Zhejiang Province, the permanent host city of the



Investment negotiations, starting construction projects and talent recruitment have moved online amid the coronavirus outbreak, Yu Huiyou, mayor of Tongxiang, said on Friday.



Despite the economic slowdown, 39 projects worth 28 billion yuan in the city have been signed online since the epidemic started in January.



Twelve construction projects, with a total investment of 12.18 billion yuan, were signed online. Over 20,000 positions have been posted online.



The city also rolled out an online system, which is docked with the health code software used in the Yangtze River Delta not only for epidemic control but also to facilitate community management and enterprise recruitment.



More than 1,400 local government officials have been stationed in key enterprises to provide on-site services to help enterprises resume production.



A place with sound experience in local governance, Zhejiang is one of the first provinces and municipalities in China to resume production. The work resumption rate among companies above a designated size in the province has reached 99.8 percent, taking a leading role nationwide, media reported.



Zhejiang reported 1,215 cases of coronavirus infections as of Friday morning, of which 10 were of foreign origin. The authority said it will make preventing imported coronavirus cases a top priority.

