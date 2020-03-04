European governments urged swift action after coronavirus outbreak

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (left) and UK Government Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance arrive at Downing Street to attend a press conference on the government's coronavirus action plan in London, Britain, March 3, 2020. (Photo by Xinhua)

Governments of the UK and France have been under criticism for their late reactions to coronavirus spread as citizens are calling for prompt measures.UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock told members of the parliament in January, when China emerged as the major country hit by the virus, that the UK is "well prepared" and "well equipped" to deal with an outbreak.But the Health Department of the UK reversed on whether to conduct daily geographical updates on the coronavirus spread in the country, as the number of confirmed cases more than doubled from 51 two days earlier to 116 on Thursday.It also noted the daily updates would be delayed by 24 hours to allow time for information to be verified, a move raising fears that the public won't be able to make informed choices to help control outbreak.Rebecca Travers, mother of two, told the Global Times that at the moment, "Most of the schools are business as usual in the UK, despite the worldwide spread of the coronavirus."Travers said that pupils are doing air handshake instead of the normal handshake to avoid touching each other. And she is trying to cook more balanced dishes for her children to strengthen their health.Cui Hongjian, director of EU Studies at the China Institute of International Studies, said the UK government is trying to find a balanced reaction to COVID-19."After leaving the EU, Britain needs to keep the inflow of people and is reluctant to make top-level response to the virus spread as it might cause panic in the society," Cui told the Global Times."Precaution measures issued by the UK government will help ease the situation but panic only worsens it."France reported a steep jump of 138 new confirmed cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 423 with seven deaths, as President Emmanuel Macron warned the country was heading toward an "inevitable" epidemic.A member of France's National Assembly has been hospitalized in intensive care, after contracting coronavirus, the lower house of parliament said in a statement on Thursday.There have been instances of panicked buying in some French stores, with everything from face masks to toilet rolls being hoarded, according to reports.The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has tripled from Tuesday's 180 to Thursday's 545, according to The Berlin Spectator, who accuses German authorities "lagged behind" in handling the issue.Medical face masks and disinfectant have become hard to come by in Germany lately, Deutsche Welle reported.Unlike in Italy where cultural and sports events face postponement or are to be held in the absence of fans due to the spread of the virus, German officials are insisting that public life should be allowed to continue as normally as possible."Both France and Germany are not able to shut their border by themselves as it violates the Schengen Agreement," Cui said, noting the two countries' government limited action over border control.WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on the heads of government in every country to take charge of the response, and "coordinate all sectors" rather than leaving it to health ministries."This epidemic is a threat for every country, rich and poor," he told reporters. "What's needed is aggressive preparedness."Agencies contributed to the story.