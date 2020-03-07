S.Korea's COVID-19 cases rise to 7,041, death toll at 49

South Korean soldiers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant on the street to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19, at Gangnam district in Seoul on Thursday. South Korea’s total number of novel coronavirus cases – the largest outside China – rose above 6,000. Photo: AFP

South Korea confirmed 274 more cases of the COVID-19 on Saturday, raising the total number of infections to 7,041.As of 4:00 p.m. local time, the number of infected patients totaled 7,041, up 274 from the previous announcement as of midnight. Five more deaths were reported, lifting the death toll to 49.Thirty-six patients were in critical conditions, raising a possibility for the fatality increase. The fatality rate from the virus here stood at 0.7 percent.Ten more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, raising the combined number to 118.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data twice a day at 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time.The virus infection soared for the past 17 days, with 6,736 new cases reported from Feb. 19 to March 6. The country has raised its four-tier virus alert to the highest "red" level.The total number of infections in Daegu, about 300 km southeast of Seoul, and its surrounding North Gyeongsang province increased to 5,084 and 1,049 respectively as of midnight. It accounted for about 90 percent of the total.The readings in Seoul and its adjacent Gyeonggi province were 108 and 130 each.Daegu became the epicenter of the viral spread here as the biggest cluster of infections was found in the metropolis with a 2.5 million population. Daegu has been designated by the government as a "special care zone."The Daegu cluster was closely linked to the church services of a homegrown minor religious sect, called Sincheonji, in Daegu. Members of the sect are known to sit on the floor closely side by side during church services.According to the health authorities, around 73 percent of the total patients was traceable to cluster infections, and 63.5 percent was tied to the Sincheonji sect.The number of infected patients in their 20s was the highest 2,028, or 29.9 percent of the total, as many of Sincheonji members are of the age group.Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 178,000 people, among whom 151,802 tested negative for the virus and 19,620 were being checked.