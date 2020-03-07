Fighter jets in round-the-clock flight

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for a round-the-clock flight training task on February 27, 2020. Photo:China Military

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for a round-the-clock flight training task on February 27, 2020. Photo:China Military

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for a round-the-clock flight training task on February 27, 2020. Photo:China Military

A fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for a round-the-clock flight training task on February 27, 2020. Photo:China Military