Highlights of 2020 Toronto Bicycle Show & E-Bike Expo

A man takes a photo of an electric tricycle at the 2020 Toronto Bicycle Show & E-Bike Expo in Toronto, Canada, on March 6, 2020. As one of the largest exclusive bicycle consumer shows in the world, this three-day annual event opened to the public on Friday with over 175 exhibitors from around the world. Photo:Xinhua

People look at a Benno electric bicycle at the 2020 Toronto Bicycle Show & E-Bike Expo in Toronto, Canada, on March 6, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

People look at Pinarello bicycle frames at the 2020 Toronto Bicycle Show & E-Bike Expo in Toronto, Canada, on March 6, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

People look at bicycles at the 2020 Toronto Bicycle Show & E-Bike Expo in Toronto, Canada, on March 6, 2020. Photo:Xinhua