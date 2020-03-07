Manufacturing line of China's ARJ21 aircraft resumes production

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/3/7 19:23:23

Technicians work on the manufacturing line of China's ARJ21 aircraft at a factory in Shanghai, east China, March 6, 2020. The factory of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd. in Shanghai has resumed production amid epidemic prevention and control efforts. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
