Hainan develops tropical agricultural industry to boost income of local farmers

A farmer transports orchids at an orchid planting base in Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province, March 6, 2020. In recent years, Dongfang City has been striving to develop the tropical agricultural industry to boost the income of local farmers. Photo:Xinhua

A farmer picks orchids at an orchid planting base in Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province, March 6, 2020. In recent years, Dongfang City has been striving to develop the tropical agricultural industry to boost the income of local farmers. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on March 6, 2020 shows a farmer picking pitayas in an orchard in Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province, March 6, 2020. In recent years, Dongfang City has been striving to develop the tropical agricultural industry to boost the income of local farmers. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on March 6, 2020 shows a farmer picking pitayas in an orchad in Dongfang City, south China's Hainan Province, March 6, 2020. In recent years, Dongfang City has been striving to develop the tropical agricultural industry to boost the income of local farmers. Photo:Xinhua