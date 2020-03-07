Lithuania holds Kaziukas Fair to celebrate beginning of spring

Products are seen at the Kaziukas Fair in Vilnius, Lithuania, on March 6, 2020. The Kaziukas Fair, a fair to celebrate the beginning of spring and one of the biggest fairs of handmade works in Lithuania, is held from March 6 to March 8 this year. Photo:Xinhua

Performers pose for photos at the Kaziukas Fair in Vilnius, Lithuania, on March 6, 2020. The Kaziukas Fair, a fair to celebrate the beginning of spring and one of the biggest fairs of handmade works in Lithuania, is held from March 6 to March 8 this year. Photo:Xinhua

Products are seen at the Kaziukas Fair in Vilnius, Lithuania, on March 6, 2020. The Kaziukas Fair, a fair to celebrate the beginning of spring and one of the biggest fairs of handmade works in Lithuania, is held from March 6 to March 8 this year. Photo:Xinhua

Products are seen at the Kaziukas Fair in Vilnius, Lithuania, on March 6, 2020. The Kaziukas Fair, a fair to celebrate the beginning of spring and one of the biggest fairs of handmade works in Lithuania, is held from March 6 to March 8 this year. Photo:Xinhua