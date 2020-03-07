China approves 29-minute testing kit for new coronavirus

A staff member checks the quality of nucleic acid extraction kits at Chengdu Bio-Base Technologies Co., Ltd. in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan, Feb. 10, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

A rapid testing kit for the COVID-19 antibody with results available in 29 minutes was approved by the National Medical Products Administration, according to the developer Saturday.Developed by a research team led by Xiamen University, the kit can be used for clinical cases, suspected cases and the screening of high-risk groups, improving the testing efficiency of front-line medical institutions.The kit had conducted clinical trials in hospitals in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak. The combination of nucleic acid tests and antibody detection has improved the detection rate.According to the developer, three antibody reagents for COVID-19 have been approved by the European Union and exported to countries including Italy, Austria and the Netherlands.